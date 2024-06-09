Draw for Kingdom at Donegal

Kerry have opened their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship series with a draw.

They shared the spoils with Donegal by on a wet afternoon in Ballybofey.

In Group 2 it finished Kerry 0-9 Donegal 1-6.

Advertisement

Niamh Ní Chonchúir pointed Kerry in front but a Caoimhe Nic Eoghain effort towards goal found its way to the Kerry net to put her side ahead. Anna Galvin halved that deficit and after 4 minutes it was 1-0 to 0-2. Danielle O'Leary equalised after 9 minutes. The same player did likewise in the 13th minute after Donegal had gone in front once more. Back to back Kerry scores from Lorraine Scanlon and Niamh Carmody had them ahead at 6 points to 1-1 at the quarter hour mark. 3 minutes later Donegal halved that lead on a day when scoring conditions were far from ideal. Donegal levelled in the dying seconds of the period. HT-Kerry 0-6 Donegal 1-3.

The opening minute of the second half saw Kerry point through captain Niamh Carmody to go back in front. Chances remained at a premium, Kerry going on to register their 6th wide of the encounter. 7 minutes into the period Anna Galvin pointed the Kingdom 2 in front. Donegal cut that advantage in 2 with 20 minutes remaining. Emma Dineen restored that 2 point lead. Kerry had further chances to extend their lead but spurned those opportunities. They were made to pay for that as Donegal pulled level with 3 minutes to go at 0-9 to 1-6.