Draw for Intermediate, Junior Premier and Junior semi finals to take place at 6pm

Kerry GAA have announced that the draws will take place at 6pm this evening for the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate, Junior Premier and Junior semi finals.

The CCC will meet after to confirm Round 1 Fixtures for the Garveys Supervalu County Football Championship, which will take place across the weekend of 10/11 of September with the view to playing a game on the Friday evening.

The draw for Round 1 of the County Junior Hurling Championship and Under 21 Hurling championships will also take place tonight