Munster claimed the interpro bragging rights with a last-minute win over Ulster in the URC last night.

Tom Farrell's try two minutes from time helped the visitors to a 22-19 win in Belfast.

This evening, Leinster and Connacht go toe-to-toe at the Aviva Stadium.

RG Snyman and Jordie Barrett both start for the hosts, while the Westerners welcome Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham back to their starting 15.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at half 5.