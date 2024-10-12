Advertisement
Sport

Dr Crokes book Garvey's Supervalu SFC Final spot

Oct 12, 2024 18:16 By radiokerrynews
St.Brendan’s Board v Dr.Crokes in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Dr Crokes are the first team into the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship final

They beat St Brendans Board this afternoon in Austin Stack Park by 14 points to 9

 

Crokes got the better start, leading by 4 points at 0-5 to 0-1 after the end of the first quarter, with 5 different scorers for the club side. Brian Looney, Gavin O'Shea, David Shaw, Tony Brosna and Tom Doyle all opening their accounts.

 

Further Crokes points were matched with scores by Jack Savage and Daniel Kirby, leaving it at 7 points to 3 after 20 minutes.

Crokes dominated the remainder of the half, but for all the dominance, St Brendan's kept well in touch with the Killarney outfit, with Crokes leading 8 points to 5 and the Tralee district still well in the game despite having limited possession.

 

Both sides just added two points each in the opening 15 minutes of the second half, with Crokes leading 10 points to 7 at the end of the third quarter.

 

Just a point more for each side from Tony Brosnan and Daithi Griffin made it 11 points to 8 at the 50 minute mark.

A Jack Savage black card didn't effect St Brendans, who closed the gap to 2 with 5 minutes to play, 11 points to 9.

 

Momentum begin to shift and St Brendans began to take the initive. But Crokes ended up stretching the lead back to 3 with a Tony Brosnan free in the 59th minute, 12 points to 9.

 

With 4 minutes added at the end of the game, Crokes held on well to take the win and book their place in the County Final.

