Dr Crokes & Austin Stacks Aiming For Munster Final Berths

Nov 24, 2024 12:36 By radiokerrysport
Dr Crokes & Austin Stacks Aiming For Munster Final Berths
The final line-up for the AIB Munster Senior Football Championship will be confirmed this afternoon.

It's a 1pm start for the semi final clash of Kerry's Dr Crokes and Rathgormack of Waterford in Dungarvan.

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport with thanks to MD O'Shea Killarney and we're on air from 12.55.

Also at one it's the meeting on Eire Og of Clare and the Tipperary champs Loughmore Castleiney at Cusack Park.

There's more semi-final interest for Kerry in the AIB Intermediate Club Football Championship.

Austin Stacks are in Glountane to face the Cork Champions Kilshannig at 1 o'clock.

At the same time the other semi-final will see Wolfe Tones na Sionna of Clare against Aherlow of Tipperary in Lattin-Cullen.

