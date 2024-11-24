Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks advance to respective Munster Finals

Dr Crokes have advanced to the decider of the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship, defeating Rathgormack of Waterford on a score of 0-9 to 0-8.

The men from Killarney were put to the pin of their collar by the Waterford champions, but survived and will now face Loughmore-Castleiney of Tipperary on December 8.

Tim Moynihan spoke to Dr Crokes selector Denis Coleman post-match



Advertisement

Austin Stacks also were victorious in their AIB Munster GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship semi final. They defeated Kilshannig of Cork on a score of Austin Stacks 1-12 Kilshanning 0-6.

In a much more routine win, Paddy Lane's goal in the 42nd minute was the deciding moment to send the Rockies into the final, where they will face Aherlow of Tipperary.

Andrew Moynihan reports



Advertisement

Andrew Moynihan spoke with Austin Stacks manager Billy Lee post-match

