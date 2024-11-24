Advertisement
Sport

Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks advance to respective Munster Finals

Nov 24, 2024 15:33 By radiokerrysport
Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks advance to respective Munster Finals
Dingle v Dr.Crokes in the Garveys SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport.
Dr Crokes have advanced to the decider of the AIB Munster GAA Football Senior Club Championship, defeating Rathgormack of Waterford on a score of 0-9 to 0-8.

The men from Killarney were put to the pin of their collar by the Waterford champions, but survived and will now face Loughmore-Castleiney of Tipperary on December 8.

Tim Moynihan spoke to Dr Crokes selector Denis Coleman post-match

Austin Stacks also were victorious in their AIB Munster GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship semi final. They defeated Kilshannig of Cork on a score of Austin Stacks 1-12 Kilshanning 0-6.

In a much more routine win, Paddy Lane's goal in the 42nd minute was the deciding moment to send the Rockies into the final, where they will face Aherlow of Tipperary.

Andrew Moynihan reports

Andrew Moynihan spoke with Austin Stacks manager Billy Lee post-match

