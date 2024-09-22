Dr Crokes advance to quarter final of County Championship

Dr Crokes have advanced to the quarter final of the County Championship, defeating Mid Kerry on a score of Dr Crokes 1-16 to Mid Kerry 1-8.
Tim Moynihan reports from Austin Stack Park
