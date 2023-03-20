Downey declared winner of uncontested categories

Following the weigh in and draw at the 2023 Irish Athletic Third-level Boxing Association (IATBA) Championships in Dublin last Saturday Ryan Downey (Cashen Vale B.C.) and University of Limerick, was declared a winner of the uncontested categories.

Having trained hard these past months, the Ballybunion native is disappointed that he had no competition on this occasion.

In the meantime, it's more training, and hopefully some Box-cups etc until the National Senior Championships next October. That’s the one he is really focused on.