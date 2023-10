Down GAA have described Kilcoo’s challenging of Paul Faloon refereeing yesterdays’ county final as ‘baseless’.

Kilcoo unsuccessfully took their case to the Disputes Resolution Authority on the grounds of perceived bias.

Kilcoo retained their title by beating Burren by nine-points in Newry yesterday, but with Brian Higgins the man in the middle.

Advertisement

Down say they remain steadfast in their support of Faloon’s initial appointment, and that it should have been respected.