Dowling double at Castleisland coursing meeting

The Dowling family had a double at the Castleisland coursing meeting, taking the Oaks and Derby trial stakes with Ballymac Zena and Ballymac Major.
The featured Island Cup saw Kyle Raimund declared the winner.
James O'Connor reports
