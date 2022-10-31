Advertisement
Dowling double at Castleisland coursing meeting

Oct 31, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrysport
The Dowling family had a double at the Castleisland coursing meeting, taking the Oaks and Derby trial stakes with Ballymac Zena and Ballymac Major.

The featured Island Cup saw Kyle Raimund declared the winner.

James O'Connor reports

