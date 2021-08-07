Advertisement
Doubts raised about Kerry v Tyrone

Aug 7, 2021 14:08 By radiokerrysport
The Irish Examiner has reported that Tyrone may not be in a position to play Kerry next weekend in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The paper reports that "A significant number of Tyrone’s senior footballers are currently self-isolating as a result of more positive cases in the inter-county camp. Although the county board have not, Examiner Sport understands, requested a postponement of Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, there are growing fears they may not be in a position to fulfil the fixture on the scheduled date."

According to The Irish Independent "Tyrone GAA officials could not be reached today to confirm reports that as many as 11 county footballers have tested positive for Covid or are in self-isolation as close contacts."

