Doubts over Silva fitness ahead of Ireland clash

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is a doubt for tomorrow's World Cup qualifier between Portugal and the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

He could be out due to a muscle injury that he picked.

Portugal fly to Ireland tonight, with Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Diogo Jota all on yellow cards.

The trio would miss Sunday's showdown with Serbia if they get booked again.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Portugal's match winner in Faro in September

Irish defender Andrew Omobamidele - who made his debut off the bench in that game - was asked if it's a case of stop Ronaldo and you stop Portugal: