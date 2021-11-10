Advertisement
Sport

Doubts over Silva fitness ahead of Ireland clash

Nov 10, 2021 10:11 By radiokerrysport
Doubts over Silva fitness ahead of Ireland clash Doubts over Silva fitness ahead of Ireland clash
Share this article

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is a doubt for tomorrow's World Cup qualifier between Portugal and the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

He could be out due to a muscle injury that he picked.

Portugal fly to Ireland tonight, with Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Diogo Jota all on yellow cards.

Advertisement

The trio would miss Sunday's showdown with Serbia if they get booked again.

Cristiano Ronaldo was Portugal's match winner in Faro in September

Irish defender Andrew Omobamidele - who made his debut off the bench in that game - was asked if it's a case of stop Ronaldo and you stop Portugal:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sport

KDL Fixtures

Nov 10, 2021 10:11
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus