Doubt cast over boxing’s place at Games in 2028

Sep 9, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
The International Olympic Committee has cast doubt over boxing’s place at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

Having already taken control of the qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024 from the The International Boxing Association, the IOC say they’re concerned by the IBA’s reliance on Russian company Gazprom for financial support.

The Olympics’ governing body say they’re also unhappy with how slowly reforms are being implemented.

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, accounting for over half the medals won by the country.

