Double header to round out SHC Group stages this afternoon

Times have been changed for tomorrows games in Austin Stack Park to round out the group stages of the hurling championship

First up at 2 O Clock, we bring you the meeting of Ballyheigue and Lixnaw. That one is in association with Ardfert Furniture and Foleys Gala Express, The Cross Lixnaw.

This is a winner takes all fixture, with the loser bowing out of the championship.

And at 4 its the second of the Austin Stack Park double header between Ballyduff and St Brendans.

A draw for Ballyduff will see them progress, where as only a win for St Brendans will do if they are to stay in the championship.

The games were originally scheduled for 1:30 and 3:30 but have since been changed