There will be a double header of Ladies Munster Club Football Championship action on Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Rathmore are to meet Tipperary side Clonmel Commercials at 11:45 while there will be a 2 o’clock throw-in for Southern Gaels against Aherlow of Tipperary.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Castleisland Desmonds and MKL Gaels will be at home to Galtee Rovers and Clooney Quin respectively.