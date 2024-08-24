Double For Oisin Murphy At York

Killarney jockey, Oisin Murphy rode a double this afternoon at York.

The former Champion Flat Jockey was on board the 3/1 favourite See The Fire to win the first race and the 5/2 favourite Tropical Storm to win the sixth race.

Irish Mare Magical Zoe ran out the decisive winner of Europe's richest handicap, the Skybet Ebor at York.

Advertisement

It's one of the biggest wins in the career of Limerick jockey Billy Lee who drove the mare to a two and three quarter length win over her 19 rivals for trainer Henry de Bromhead.