A double-bogey at the 18th was the only blot on Seamus Power’s copybook on day 2 at the Northern Trust.

The Waterford golfer carded a 67 to reach halfway on 5-under par.

Shane Lowry is 4-under - he also shot a 67 earlier today.

Three birdies on his back-nine mean Rory McIlroy will make the cut on 1-under.

Jon Rahm is the man to catch in New Jersey on 12-under par.