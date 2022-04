A double bogey on 14 proved costly as Shane Lowry finished in a tie for third at the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour.

The Offaly man finished with a 69 on 12 under par, 1 shot off joint leaders Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Speith.

Speith eventually took the win on the first playoff hole.

Graeme McDowell's final round 68 helped him finish on 8 under par in a tie for 21st.