Dorothy Wall has been ruled out of Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations clash with England due to an ankle injury.

She’s been replaced at blindside flanker by Brittany Hogan for the game at Musgrave Park.

There are two changes among the backs, with Vicky Irwin in at inside centre, while Molly Scuffil-McCabe will start at scrum-half.

Ireland appear doomed to the wooden spoon this season, but head coach Greg McWilliams has been pleased with the attitude of his players.