Caelan Doris has signed a three-year extension to his IRFU central contract.

The back rower’s new deal will keep him with Leinster and Ireland until at least the summer of 2027.

Doris has made 36 appearances for Ireland to date, and double that with Leinster.

Connacht will welcome back Mack Hansen for Friday’s URC trip to Ulster.

The Ireland winger missed the weekend defeat away to Saracens in the Investec Champions Cup due to a foot injury.