Caelan Doris says he still has plenty to learn as a player and leader after being named the Irish Rugby Writers' men's player of the year last night.

The Ireland captain was also shortlisted for the world player of the year award this week.

Back-row Aoife Wafer collected the prize for women's players of the year.

Wafer played a key role in Ireland's third-place finish at this year's Women's Six Nations, earning qualification for next year's World Cup.