Captain Caelan Doris is making 'positive strides' according to the IRFU as he aims to return from a knee injury for Ireland's Six Nations game with France on Saturday.

Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong meanwhile are set to be assessed this week to determine if they will be fit for what could be a championship decider at the Aviva Stadium.

Kelleher is recovering from a neck injury while Furlong has a calf and hamstring issue.