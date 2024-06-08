Donegal V Kerry Ladies Preview

Kerry head to Ballybofey to face Donegal in Round 1 of Group 2 of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship this Sunday.

The ladies travel off the back of a first Munster title success since 2017, defeating Cork on a scoreline of Kerry 2-15 Cork 0-13.

Donegal will be hoping to turn fortunes around after a narrow Ulster final loss to Armagh.

Throw in at MacCumhaill Park is at 1:05pm and we will have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport.

Breda O'Shea, Radio Kerry analyst



Darragh Long, joint Kerry ladies manager



Niamh Carmody, Kerry captain

