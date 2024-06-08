Advertisement
Sport

Donegal V Kerry Ladies Preview

Jun 8, 2024 16:46 By radiokerrysport
Donegal V Kerry Ladies Preview
Kerry v Galway in the Lidl Ladies National Football League at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry head to Ballybofey to face Donegal in Round 1 of Group 2 of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship this Sunday.

The ladies travel off the back of a first Munster title success since 2017, defeating Cork on a scoreline of Kerry 2-15 Cork 0-13.

Donegal will be hoping to turn fortunes around after a narrow Ulster final loss to Armagh.

Throw in at MacCumhaill Park is at 1:05pm and we will have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport.

Breda O'Shea, Radio Kerry analyst

Darragh Long, joint Kerry ladies manager

Niamh Carmody, Kerry captain

