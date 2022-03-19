Advertisement
Sport

Donegal into Ladies NFL Final

Mar 19, 2022 15:03 By radiokerrysport
Donegal have beaten Dublin by 2-8 to 1-10 in the semi-finals of Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Goals from Emma McCrory and Yvonne Bonner put Donegal into the final.

