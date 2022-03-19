Donegal into Ladies NFL Final

Donegal have beaten Dublin by 2-8 to 1-10 in the semi-finals of Division One of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
Goals from Emma McCrory and Yvonne Bonner put Donegal into the final.
