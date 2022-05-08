Advertisement
Sport

Donegal get past Cavan in Ulster Championship

May 8, 2022 18:05 By radiokerrynews
Donegal get past Cavan in Ulster Championship Donegal get past Cavan in Ulster Championship
Share this article

Donegal are into this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship final.

They beat Cavan 2-16 to 16 points in Clones.

Conor O'Donnell and Paddy McBrearty with the goals for Declan Bonner's side.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus