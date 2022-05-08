Donegal get past Cavan in Ulster Championship

Donegal are into this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship final.
They beat Cavan 2-16 to 16 points in Clones.
Conor O'Donnell and Paddy McBrearty with the goals for Declan Bonner's side.
