Kieran McGeeney is to remain in charge of the Armagh footballers.

The All Ireland winning manager will take charge of the Orchard County for an 11th season after being unanimously supported by delegates at last night's county committee meeting.

4 time All Ireland winner with Kerry, Kieran Donaghy along with Ciaran McKeever and Conleith Gilligan will remain as part of McGeeney's backroom team.