Kieran Donaghy believes Austin Stacks didn’t perform to their levels in the AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Final

Stacks conceded a first minute goal on their way to a 2-9 to 1-10 defeat by St. Finbarr’s from Cork.

Donaghy has another final coming up this weekend, for Garvey's Tralee Warriors in basketball’s InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup Final against Neptune.

Donaghy firstly talks about Stacks