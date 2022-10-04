Advertisement
Sport

Donaghy Denies Links To Roscommon Job

Oct 4, 2022 13:10 By brendan
Donaghy Denies Links To Roscommon Job
Kieran donaghy has denied reports that he was set to be appointed as the new Roscommon senior football manager.

 

The Kerry legend, who is currently part of the Armagh backroom team, described a story linking him to the role as “absolute rubbish.”

Donaghy was reportedly set to take over from Anthony Cunningham with Paul Galvin part of his ticket.

He added on Twitter: “I did not speak to one single person associated with Roscommon GAA.

“What has happened to fact checking a story these days?” he added. “WhatsApp rumours are a scary thing.”

 

After making a positive impression in Kieran McGeeney’s set-up this year as coach he looks set to remain part of the Armagh set-up next season.

