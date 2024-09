The Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Steeplechase has gone to Donacheady Gale.

The shot won the 50,000 euro feature from Law Ella by 1 and a quarter lengths.

Race commentary

Winners today:

2.15 Kingdom Calling 250/1

2.50 Where's My Jet 7/2

3.25 Champella 13/2

3.55 The Nagger Reidy 10/1

4.30 Donacheady Gale 8/1

5.05 Galon De Vauzelle 10/1

5.40 Windbeneathmywings 5/2