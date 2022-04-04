Advertisement
Doherty was on target as Tottenham move into Premier League top four

Apr 4, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Doherty was on target as Tottenham move into Premier League top four
Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty was on target as Tottenham moved into the Premier League's top four yesterday.

Antonio Conte's side came from behind to beat Newcastle 5-1 to take fourth spot.

West Ham are within three points of the Champions League places following a 2-1 win over Everton.

That result leaves the Toffees three points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal can move back into the Premier League's top four tonight.

Mikel Arteta's side will overtake north London rivals Tottenham if they avoid defeat against Crystal Palace.

Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 8pm.

