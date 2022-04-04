Doherty was on target as Tottenham move into Premier League top four

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty was on target as Tottenham moved into the Premier League's top four yesterday.

Antonio Conte's side came from behind to beat Newcastle 5-1 to take fourth spot.

West Ham are within three points of the Champions League places following a 2-1 win over Everton.

Advertisement

That result leaves the Toffees three points above the relegation zone.

==

Arsenal can move back into the Premier League's top four tonight.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta's side will overtake north London rivals Tottenham if they avoid defeat against Crystal Palace.

Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 8pm.