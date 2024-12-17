Doherty qualifies for German Masters

Ken Doherty has qualified for the main draw of next month's German Masters.
The former world champion booked his spot in Berlin by winning an all-Irish qualifier against Jordan Brown by 5 frames to 4.
Advertisement
Ken Doherty has qualified for the main draw of next month's German Masters.
The former world champion booked his spot in Berlin by winning an all-Irish qualifier against Jordan Brown by 5 frames to 4.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus