Sport

Doherty qualifies for German Masters

Dec 17, 2024 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Doherty qualifies for German Masters
Ken Doherty has qualified for the main draw of next month's German Masters.

The former world champion booked his spot in Berlin by winning an all-Irish qualifier against Jordan Brown by 5 frames to 4.

