Doherty poised to make first Mayo appearance in over two years on Sunday

Jan 27, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrysport
Jason Doherty is poised to make his first Mayo appearance in over two years on Sunday.

The Burrishoole club man has been named to start in their Allianz Football League opener against Donegal, after recovering from a serious knee injury.

There's no place for Cillian O'Connor in the matchday 26 as he continues his recovery from injury, while Aidan O'Shea is listed amongst the substitutes.

The game takes place at Sligo's Markievicz Park as MacHale Park in Castlebar undergoes resurfacing works.

