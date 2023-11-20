Doherty begins UK Championship qualifying campaign this afternoon

Ken Doherty begins his UK Championship qualifying campaign this afternoon.
The Dubliner plays Duane Jones of Wales this afternoon.
Cork's Aaron Hill is also in action - he faces Craig Steadman.
