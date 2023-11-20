Advertisement
Sport

Doherty begins UK Championship qualifying campaign this afternoon

Nov 20, 2023
Doherty begins UK Championship qualifying campaign this afternoon
Ken Doherty begins his UK Championship qualifying campaign this afternoon.

The Dubliner plays Duane Jones of Wales this afternoon.

Cork's Aaron Hill is also in action - he faces Craig Steadman.

