Doherty accepts two-year invitational tour card

Jun 25, 2024 14:55 By radiokerrysport
Ken Doherty has accepted a two-year invitational tour card from World Snooker which will take him to 36 years on the tour.

Doherty, world champion in 1997, first played on the tour in 1990 but would have lost his card based on his performances this year.

However, World Snooker have extended to Doherty a two-year tour card which the 54-year-old Dubliner has accepted.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry, however, has declined an equivalent invitation from World Snooker in order to focus on other commitments.

