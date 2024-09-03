Doheny retires in super bantamweight title fight

A back injury forced TJ Doheny to retire hurt in the seventh round of his undisputed super bantamweight championship fight with Naoya Inoue.
The Japanese fighter retained his title in front of his home support in Koto City.
