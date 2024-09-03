Advertisement
Sport

Doheny retires in super bantamweight title fight

Sep 3, 2024 15:39 By radiokerrynews
Doheny retires in super bantamweight title fight
A back injury forced TJ Doheny to retire hurt in the seventh round of his undisputed super bantamweight championship fight with Naoya Inoue.

The Japanese fighter retained his title in front of his home support in Koto City.

