Dodie says Uniteds season so far could have been better

The Premier League has reached its halfway mark, and today we spoke with Dodie Constable a United fan from Kerry about his thoughts on his teams season so far.

At the start of this season United brought in alot of talent.

Their three major signings being Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

During the season United also said goodbye to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and welcome Ralph Rangnick.

They currently sit 7th in the table with two games in hand on some of the teams ahead of them.

Here's what Dodie had to say: