Novak Djokovic has won a record breaking 23rd Grand Slam title.

The Serb's overtaken Rafael Nadal with a straight sets victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

It's taken him halfway towards claiming the calendar slam of all four major trophies in a year.

Djokovic is also the first male player to win all four Grand Slams at least three times.