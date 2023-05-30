Advertisement
Sport

Djokovic unsure if he’ll be punished for Roland Garros message

May 30, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Djokovic unsure if he’ll be punished for Roland Garros message Djokovic unsure if he’ll be punished for Roland Garros message
Share this article

Novak Djokovic says he doesn’t know if he’ll be punished for writing a nationalist message on a Roland Garros camera.

The Serb wrote ‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia’ in response to the escalating tensions in the region.

Serbia is one of the few countries that does not recognise its former province as a state.

Advertisement

Political messages are banned from players at the French Open.

==

On court today, men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev is in first round action against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Advertisement

Women’s top seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek opens her account against Cristina Bucsa

And Ons Jabeur takes on the world number-65, Lucia Bronzetti.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus