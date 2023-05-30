Djokovic unsure if he’ll be punished for Roland Garros message

Novak Djokovic says he doesn’t know if he’ll be punished for writing a nationalist message on a Roland Garros camera.

The Serb wrote ‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia’ in response to the escalating tensions in the region.

Serbia is one of the few countries that does not recognise its former province as a state.

Political messages are banned from players at the French Open.

On court today, men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev is in first round action against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Women’s top seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek opens her account against Cristina Bucsa

And Ons Jabeur takes on the world number-65, Lucia Bronzetti.