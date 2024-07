Men’s second seed Novak Djokovic is in the last match on Centre Court later today in Wimbledon.

The former champion will face Alexei Popyrin.

First up on the show court is Ons Jabeur.

The women’s tenth seed faces two-time semi-finalist Elina Svitolina (pr: S’fit-oh-leena)

Elsewhere in the women’s draw, top seed Iga Swiatek (pr: Ee-gah Sh’vee-on-tek) plays Yulia Putintseva.

And 2022 champion Elena Rybakina takes on the returning Caroline Wozniacki.