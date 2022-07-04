Djokovic Through To Qtr-Finals At Wimbledon

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is safely through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

The top seed beat Tim Van Rijthoven in four sets last night.

Djokovic will meet tenth seed Jannik Sinner in the last eight after his win over Carlos Alcaraz.

In the women's draw, third seed Ons Jabeur beat Elise Mertens to progress to the quarter-finals.

Rafa Nadal continues his campaign this evening.

The Spaniard meet Botic Van De Zandschulp.

In the women's singles, world number four Paula Badosa goes up against Simona Halep.