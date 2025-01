Novak Djokovic is through to the last-16 at the Australian Open tennis.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner eased to a straight sets win against Tomas Machac in Melbourne.

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to round-four after a three sets to one victory over Nuno Borges.

Defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka and third seed Coco Gauff are both through.

Earlier, two-time champion Naomi Osaka was forced to retire due to injury during her third round clash with Belinda Bencic.