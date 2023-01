Novak Djokovic is through to the final of the Australian Open tennis after a straight-sets win over Tommy Paul.

The Serbian - who's targeting his tenth title in Melbourne - progressed in just over two-and-a-quarter hours.

Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final, after the Greek beat Karen Khachanov in today's other semi-final.

It'll be a first final down under for Tsitsipas who says he couldn't be more ready