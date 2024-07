Djokovic sets up Wimbledon quarter-final with Alex De Minaur

Novak Djokovic last night set up a Wimbledon quarter-final with Alex De Minaur by defeating Holger Rune in straight sets.

Djokovic accused fans of disrespecting him after claiming he was booed - they were actually chanting his opponent's last name.

The quarter-finals begin today, with top seed Jannik Sinner playing fifth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays Tommy Paul.

In the women’s quarters, Jasmine Paolini takes on Emma Navarro.

And having beaten Emma Raducanu in round four, Lulu Sun plays Donna Vekic.