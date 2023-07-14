Advertisement
Sport

Djokovic returns to final

Jul 14, 2023 16:07 By radiokerrysport
Djokovic returns to final Djokovic returns to final
Share this article

Novak Djokovic is through to a ninth Wimbledon men’s singles final.

The defending champion beat Jannik (pr: Yannik) Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 this afternoon.

Djokovic will play either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus