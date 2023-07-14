Djokovic returns to final

Novak Djokovic is through to a ninth Wimbledon men’s singles final.
The defending champion beat Jannik (pr: Yannik) Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 this afternoon.
Djokovic will play either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.
