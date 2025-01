Novak Djokovic was booed off court after retiring injured from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

It ends the Serbian's pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title.

Zverev won the first set, before Djokovic ended the match early - saying he was struggling with a "muscle tear" in his leg.

Advertisement

The second semi-final will see reigning champion Jannick Sinner go up against America's Ben Shelton.