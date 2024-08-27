Djokovic progresses

Defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic has begun his US Open campaign with a straight sets victory over Moldova's Radu Albot at Flushing Meadows.

2020 winner Dominic Thiem, who is to retire this year, lost in three sets to Ben Shelton.

The men's and women's top seeds are in action later today.

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner takes on world number-140 Mackenzie McDonald.

Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz opens his campaign against Aussie qualifier Li Tu.

While women's number-1 seed Iga Swiatek plays Khamilla Rakhimova.

Advertisement

And there's a meeting of unseeded former Grand Slam champions as Emma Raducanu goes up against Sofia Kenin.