Djokovic overcomes Alcaraz

Jan 21, 2025 16:35 By radiokerrysport
Djokovic overcomes Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title remain firmly alive after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The 10-time champion secured a 3-1 victory over the Spaniard, who had beaten him in their last two matches at major tournaments - back-to-back Wimbledon finals.

Djokovic - coached by former world number one Andy Murray - will play Alexander Zverev in the last four.

Defending champ Aryna Sabalenka has set up a semi-final clash with Paula Badosa in the women's draw.

