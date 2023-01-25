Advertisement
Djokovic marches on

Jan 25, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Novak Djokovic is into the semi finals of the men's singles at the Australian Open.

The nine time champion defeated Andrey Rubley in straight sets in Melbourne, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Serb Djokovic will now face American Tommy Paul in the last four.

Paul was a four set winner over Ben Shelton.

Earlier, fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Poland's Magda Linette booked a semi final date.

Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic in straight sets, while Linette had Karolina Pliskova's measure, also in two sets

