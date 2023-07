Djokovic into last-16

Novak Djokovic moved into the last-16 at Wimbledon last night courtesy of a straight sets win over Stan Wawrinka.

But women’s fifth seed Caroline Garcia was beaten in three sets by Marie Bouzkova.

Men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz is back in action this afternoon - he’s in the first match on Centre Court against Nicolas Jarry

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina plays British wildcard Katie Boulter today.

And last year’s beaten finalist Ons Jabeur goes up against 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.