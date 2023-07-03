Djokovic eases into Wimbledon second round

Novak Djokovic has eased into the Wimbledon second round with a straight sets win over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

The defending men’s champion will play Aussie Jordan Thompson in round-2.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud is tied at a set apiece with world number-199 Laurent Lokoli.

Advertisement

There have already been wins today for men’s seventh seed Andrey Rublev and 14th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek reezed into round-2 with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Zhu Lin.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula needed three sets to beat her fellow American Lauren Davis, but 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova lost in three-sets to Ana Bogdan.

Advertisement

But fifth seed Caroline Garcia brushed aside Katie Volynets in straights.