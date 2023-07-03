Advertisement
Sport

Djokovic eases into Wimbledon second round

Jul 3, 2023 18:07 By radiokerrysport
Djokovic eases into Wimbledon second round Djokovic eases into Wimbledon second round
Share this article

Novak Djokovic has eased into the Wimbledon second round with a straight sets win over Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

The defending men’s champion will play Aussie Jordan Thompson in round-2.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud is tied at a set apiece with world number-199 Laurent Lokoli.

Advertisement

There have already been wins today for men’s seventh seed Andrey Rublev and 14th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek reezed into round-2 with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Zhu Lin.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula needed three sets to beat her fellow American Lauren Davis, but 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova lost in three-sets to Ana Bogdan.

Advertisement

But fifth seed Caroline Garcia brushed aside Katie Volynets in straights.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus